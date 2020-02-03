Lawyer considers bail system ‘a human rights crisis’

OKLAHOMA CITY — The entire pretrial system and bail bond industry rests on and profits from a myth, Robin Steinberg, chief executive officer of the Bail Project, told attendees at a criminal justice conference at the Oklahoma City University School of Law on Jan. 24.

“The cash bail system in this country has created nothing short of a human rights crisis,” said Steinberg. “It is what holds the overwhelming majority of people in jail regardless of guilt or innocence, and it is the oil that keeps the machine of assembly-line justice running and churning out millions of people every year with criminal records that will sink them deeper into poverty.”

Steinberg, a Gilbert Foundation Senior Fellow of the Criminal Justice Program at UCLA School of Law, presented a decade’s worth of data collected from all over the country to show that the cash bail system not only fails to accomplish its intended goal, but leads to additional problems that ruin lives and cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

“Bails are simply too high for most people and this has morphed bail from becoming a form of conditional release, as was its original intent, to becoming the leading driver of incarceration in America,” said Steinberg.

The problem is particularly pronounced in Oklahoma, which in 2018 surpassed Louisiana as the state with the highest incarceration rate per capita. Oklahoma’s incarceration rate reached 1,079 per 100,000 population in 2018, soaring above the nation’s incarceration rate of 698 – and the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate of any of the NATO nations.

“If we could incarcerate our way out of this problem we’d be the safest state and the safest country in the world,” said Steinberg.

But Oklahoma’s violent crime rate is about 20% higher than the national average.

“In fiscal year ’18 alone people charged with nonviolent offenses in Oklahoma spent more than 329,000 days in jail across the state,” she said.

The common idea is that if people charged with a crime put up a significant amount of money for bail, they would be more likely to come back to court when required in order to reclaim that money, she said. But when working as an attorney, Steinberg said it bothered her that poor people who can’t post bail go to jail regardless of whether they are guilty or innocent, while a person charged with the exact same crime that has more money in a bank account could go free.

Steinburg created an organization that would donate the cash bond for individuals in pretrial detention who could not post for themselves, and they collected data, following their clients’ progress for years, to see what happened to them when someone else paid their bail.

“Our clients came back 95% of the time,” said Steinberg. “Money is simply not what gets people to come back.”

When clients were provided effective reminders of their court dates, transportation assistance and needs assessment, they typically showed up for their court dates even if they provided none of their own funds for bail.

Steinberg questioned why those charged with a crime are required to come back to court five, 10 or 20 times, when in civil court clients are often able to have their lawyers appear for them.

“And then we’re surprised that somebody has a failure to appear,” said Steinberg. “Because maybe their boss told them if they miss one more day of work they were going to lose their job, or maybe because on the 17th appearance their child had a health crisis.”

The Bail Project also discovered that posting bail actually affected how the clients’ cases were handled by the criminal justice system.

“When bail was paid over one-half of the cases were dismissed — that tells you a lot about the system,” said Steinberg. “Fewer than 2% of our clients received a jail sentence on the case we bailed them out on.”

In Oklahoma, pretrial incarceration rates are 1.6 times the national average, and in Oklahoma City 8 in 10 people in the county jail are incarcerated without being convicted because they don’t have enough money to pay their bail, said Steinberg.

“Pretrial detention fueled by unaffordable cash bail accounts for nearly 100% of all jail growth in America for the past 20 years,” she said. “On any given night nearly half a million people go to bed in jail cells in America who have not been convicted of anything.”

The problem disproportionately affects African American and Hispanic populations, and women are less likely than their male counterparts to be able to post bail, she said.

Those held in jail due to an inability to post bail are 30% more likely to plead guilty — likely in the hopes of getting out of jail sooner — than those who are released pretrial, said Steinberg, and those held in jail pretrial are four times more likely to receive a jail sentence than those released.

Occasionally, people released from jail on bail or on their own recognizance will commit another violent crime, and those who stand to gain from the status quo will highlight that case, said Steinberg.

“Rather than looking at what usually happens or what most people do, we wind up creating an entire new system designed to protect us against the scary thing that almost never happens,” said Steinberg. “We wind up creating new systems and legislating around the exception. We don’t do that in any other area of our lives.”

There are those who are reluctant to change the way things have been done for decades, said Steinberg, but things need to change if the system is not working as anyone would have hoped.

“Let’s talk about the things we know, not the things we fear,” said Steinberg.