Bar Buzz: MacDonald joins presidential commission

U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to the newly created Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

The a commission’s task is to explore modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime, including:

Mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and other social factors.

The recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of law enforcement officers.

Refusals by state and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute categories of crimes.

Public confidence and respect for the law and law enforcement officers.

Technological innovations in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

MacDonald said, “I undertake this responsibility fully cognizant that the Commission’s recommendations will impact our communities, law enforcement professionals and many components of the criminal justice system for decades into the future. My highest priority as United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota is keeping individuals, families and communities safe, which is the same priority I bring to this Commission.”