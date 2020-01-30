Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Prosecutor argues against Hummel charge dismissal
Industrial hemp must contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, but the “hemp dabs” (pictured) and “vape tips” seized in the bust tested at just over 3% — 10 times the legal limit. (Submitted photo)
Industrial hemp must contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, but the “hemp dabs” (pictured) and “vape tips” seized in the bust tested at just over 3% — 10 times the legal limit. (Submitted photo)

Prosecutor argues against Hummel charge dismissal

By: Kevin Featherly January 30, 2020

Corson: Hemp farmer purposely concentrated THC levels.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo