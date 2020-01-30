Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ellison joins 3D-printed firearms suit
In this August 2018 photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. (AP file photo)
In this August 2018 photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. (AP file photo)

Ellison joins 3D-printed firearms suit

By: Kevin Featherly January 30, 2020

For second time in a year, states sue to keep blueprints offline.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo