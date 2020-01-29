Quantcast
Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Christopher Dietzen, left, Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Larkin and St. Paul Police Sgt. Salim Omari, not pictured, authored the dissent. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Minority report states case against probation max

By: Kevin Featherly January 29, 2020

Dissenters’ view included in annual report.

