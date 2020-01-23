Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Senate witnesses, equity officer, writing sample
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Jan. 15 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Following them are the impeachment managers appointed by the House of Representatives. (AP photo)
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Jan. 15 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Following them are the impeachment managers appointed by the House of Representatives. (AP photo)

Capitol Retort: Senate witnesses, equity officer, writing sample

By: Kevin Featherly January 23, 2020

Should the U.S. Senate call witnesses? Why?

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo