Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Corrections ombudsman ready
Minnesota Corrections Ombudsman Mark Haase says he first needs to leverage his office’s $650,000 annual budget to build out and staff up his office, which will be located at Fairview and University in St. Paul. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Minnesota Corrections Ombudsman Mark Haase says he first needs to leverage his office’s $650,000 annual budget to build out and staff up his office, which will be located at Fairview and University in St. Paul. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Corrections ombudsman ready

By: Kevin Featherly January 22, 2020

Haase starts just as OLA prepares prison safety report.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo