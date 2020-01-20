Bar Buzz: Six bills on gun-hearing agenda

When the Senate Judiciary Committee convenes on Jan. 21, it will be far from its normal digs on the Capitol campus. Members will gather way up north, in Bob Dylan’s hometown.

Why Hibbing?

“I am interested in what outstate voters think about future gun control,” said Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, the committee’s chair.

For the first time since the latest batch of gun bills started circulating after Democrats took over the House last year, the GOP-led Senate on Tuesday will gavel in a gun-bill hearing. It will be held in Hibbing’s Crown Ballroom at 1 p.m.

Six bills are on the agenda—two from DFL bills and four from the Republicans.

Two are familiar: The red-flag bill (Senate File 436) and universal background checks legislation (Senate File 434) from Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, will get their first public airing. Versions of his bills passed the House last year, but were killed in conference committee.

Two other bills might be termed red-meat legislation for 2nd Amendment fans.

Senate File 748 (Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch) would allow Minnesotans to carry guns just about anywhere without a permit.

Senate File 72 is a stand-your-ground bill from Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point. It clarifies that the burden of proof would be on the state to show a defendant’s actions weren’t justified whenever “there is any evidence of justifiable use of force.”

The other two bills are more moderate proposals from suburban Republicans.

Senate File 2101 (Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake) would strengthen existing law related to judicially ordered firearm seizures. It gives courts 10 days to verify that such weapons have been transferred and specifies that the court can find violators in contempt.

Senate File 2596 (Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth) increases the penalty from a gross misdemeanor to a felony for illegally transferring firearms to someone who is ineligible to possess the weapons.

No votes will be cast. However, limited public testimony will be allowed.