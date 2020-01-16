Quantcast
(Deposit photos)
Capitol Retort: Rocky result, sporting chance, glove slap

By: Kevin Featherly January 16, 2020

The state Supreme Court denied a perennial candidate Rocky De La Fuente’s petition to be put on the GOP’s primary ballot, saying he had no legal case. So Republicans, who didn’t even submit an amicus brief explaining their choice, will have just Donald Trump on that March 3 ballot. What do you think of this outcome?

