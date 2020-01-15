Quantcast
Attorney Karlowba Adams Powell, left, poses with her client Michelle MacDonald shortly after oral arguments in front of the Court of Appeals. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Bar Buzz: MacDonald’s attorney faces sanctions

By: Kevin Featherly January 15, 2020

The lawyer who argued attorney Michelle MacDonald’s defamation appeal last month soon will have her own day in appellate court.

It’s unlikely to be a pleasant one.

Attorney Karlowba Adams Powell has been scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Feb. 4 to face accusations that she practiced law while under suspension, then lied to officers to cover her tracks.

Supreme Court Referee Richard C. Perkins on Sept. 13 recommended that Adams Powell be suspended from practicing law for at least six months. In so finding, he accepted guidance from the Lawyer’s Professional Responsibility Board.

Perkins agreed with that board’s director that Adams Powell’s disciplinary history and intentional misconduct while under suspension were aggravating factors. Her unwillingness to acknowledge mistakes, lack of remorse and “misrepresentations at trial” are further aggravating factors, he found.

In addition to the suspension, Perkins recommended that a reinstatement hearing for Adams Powell not be waived in the future.

According to the Supreme Court’s calendar, Adams Powell will be represented at the hearing by attorney Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, a sitting state senator.

Adams Powell argued for MacDonald before the Court of Appeals on Dec. 12. MacDonald is contesting a District Court ruling that threw out her defamation suit against blogger and political operative Michael Brodkorb.

That decision is pending.

