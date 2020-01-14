Ex-Deputy AG Rosenstein joins King & Spalding

BALTIMORE — Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has joined King & Spalding LLC as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. He will work from the Atlanta-based firm’s Washington office.

Rosenstein, who resigned from the Department of Justice in April 2019, joins a team of other well-known former DOJ members, including former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates and former U.S. Attorneys Zachary Fardon and John Horn.

Rosenstein will work on the firm’s Special Matters & Government Investigations team, according to a news release from King & Spalding.

“Rod Rosenstein is an exceptional trial lawyer, strategist and leader with unquestioned integrity and toughness,” Robert D. Hays Jr., chairman of King & Spalding, said in the release. “His arrival underscores the firm’s longstanding commitment to effective advocacy on the most complex and highest stakes government-related matters.”

Rosenstein, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 to serve as the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, drew significant attention when he appointed former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III to serve as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself from the Russia investigation.

University of Baltimore School of Law Dean Ronald Weich said Wednesday that he worked with Rosenstein when he was an assistant attorney general and Rosenstein was the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland and that they remained close.

Weich described Rosenstein as “poised,” “unflappable” and someone who “knows how to make tough decisions.”

With the addition of Rosenstein, King & Spalding further solidifies its position as one of the capital’s top law firms, with a team of “high-powered talent,” Weich said.

“There’s a lot of synergy from having that many former Department of Justice people there,” Weich said. “It makes it attractive for people looking to solve complex legal problems.”

Weich added that Rosenstein taught criminal law at the University of Baltimore as an adjunct professor when he was the U.S. attorney for Maryland. In May 2019, Rosenstein gave the law school’s commencement address, his first public speech since he resigned from the Justice Department.

“The life of a deputy attorney general is very hectic and difficult, especially during [Rosenstein’s] tenure with everything going on with the Mueller investigation,” Weich said. “It was time for him to move on.”

Rosenstein said in the King & Spalding release that he looks forward to expanding the firm’s government investigations, national security and cybersecurity practices.

“I worked with many current and former firm lawyers in both Republican and Democratic administrations, and I learned that some of the best lawyers in the world work at King & Spalding,” Rosenstein said.