Bar Buzz: Ramsey County judge finalists

The Commission of Judicial Selection has named three finalists for a spot on the 2nd Judicial District bench, to fill the spot formerly held by Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, who was appointed to the Court of Appeals.

David Brown is the Chief Deputy Hennepin County Attorney. He is responsible for overseeing the county attorney’s four criminal divisions. He has led office initiatives on diversity and inclusion, drug reform, expungement expansion, and bail reform. He is the president of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.

Kellie Charles is a senior attorney in the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office, where she has worked since 1997. She supervises lawyers and support staff on the treatment court team, the appeals and special litigation team, and the felony probation revocation team.

Edward Sheu is a partner at Best & Flanagan LLP, where he has worked for 15 years. During his time at Best & Flanagan he has handled a diverse caseload that includes litigation, trials and other dispute resolution in all practice areas, which includes state and federal courts.