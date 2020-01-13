Bar Buzz: Senators form judicial selection committee

The deadline for applications to the U.S. District Court has been extended to Friday, Jan. 17. The vacancy on the bench was created by Judge Joan Ericksen’s decision to assume senior status.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have formed a judicial selection committee. Materials should be submitted to Judicial Selection Committee, Office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, 1200 Washington Avenue South, Suite 250, Minneapolis, MN 55415. Materials may also be emailed to the Committee at MNCommittee@judiciary-dem.senate.gov. References will be requested at a later date during the interview process.

The committee will be chaired by Lolita Ulloa, deputy Hennepin County attorney and director of Domestic Abuse Service Center. Members will be David Ackerson, former state court judge on Minnesota’s 6th Judicial District Court; Amran Farah, attorney at Greene Espel and president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers; Peter Knapp, interim president and dean of Mitchell Hamline School of Law; David Lillehaug, associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court and a former United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota; Cecil Naatz, managing attorney of the Public Defender’s Office in Marshall, Minnesota; Forrest Tahdooahnippah, partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP and president of the Minnesota American Indian Bar Association; and Vildan Teske, founding partner of Teske, Micko, Katz, Kitzer & Rochel.