Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Hemp farmer’s lawyer seeks dismissal of drug charges
A post on Luis Miguel Hummel’s public Facebook page shows him giving a thumb’s up in front of his thriving hemp crop. (Submitted photo)
A post on Luis Miguel Hummel’s public Facebook page shows him giving a thumb’s up in front of his thriving hemp crop. (Submitted photo)

Hemp farmer’s lawyer seeks dismissal of drug charges

By: Kevin Featherly January 9, 2020

A defense lawyer is asking a Fillmore County judge to dismiss drug possession and sales charges against a Lanesboro hemp farmer, claiming that prosecutors have failed to make their case.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo