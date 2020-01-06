People and Practices: Jan. 6, 2020

Barnes & Thornburg has added Patrick Gallagher as a partner in the Intellectual Property Department in Minneapolis. Gallagher joins the firm’s expanded IP practice after the December hiring of 10 lawyers in the firm’s Life Sciences practice.

Gallagher earned his J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law and his B.A. from Hamline University.

Attorneys and staff of Cloquet’s 47-year-old Rudy Law Firm has become part of the Duluth-based Fryberger Law Firm, effective Jan. 1. On that date, the Cloquet firm became known as Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, a Fryberger Law Firm Practice Group. Rudy attorneys and staff will continue to operate out of offices at 813 Cloquet Ave.

Brenton (Brent) Tunis has brought his litigation practice to Lommen Abdo this month. He concentrates his practice on insurance defense, personal injury, corporate litigation and appellate practice in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. He offices primarily in the firm’s Hudson, Wisconsin office.

He earned his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2012, with distinction, and a minor in political science, also with distinction. He was a managing editor of the Indiana Law Journal and received several honors at the Indiana University Mauer School of Law, where he received his J.D. in 2015.

Connie A. Lahn, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg’s Minneapolis office, has been elected as secretary of the firm’s Management Committee.

Maslon LLP announced the addition of estate planning attorney Jennifer Elston to the law firm.

Elston develops comprehensive estate plans for her clients, with particular skill working with high net worth clients to address their unique concerns and advise on the best strategies to achieve their wealth management and legacy goals.

Anju Suresh has joined the national law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as an associate in the Minneapolis office. Suresh represents clients in a wide variety of business disputes and transactions. She also handles a range of employment law matters, including discrimination charges, non-compete claims, and retaliation lawsuits. Suresh received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and her B.B.A. in Finance and B.S. in Biology from the University of Iowa.

DeWitt LLP announced that attorneys Nathan J. Nelson and Alex W. Johnson joined its Minneapolis office in the Business and Estate Planning practice areas.

Nelson joins the firm as a partner. As a corporate and estate planning attorney, Nelson focuses his practice on addressing both general and specific business matters, including start-ups, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and dissolutions. He earned an L.L.M from Villanova University School of Law, a J.D., from Hamline University School of Law and a B.A., from the University of St. Thomas.

Johnson joins the firm as an associate. A large portion of his practice relates to real estate and leasing transactions. Additionally, as a transactional attorney, he represents individuals and businesses to address their legal needs. He earned a J.D., from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and a B.A., from the University of Iowa.

Eckberg Lammers, P.C. announces the election of two new shareholders, Joe Van Thomme and Lida Bannink. Van Thomme is a lead attorney in the criminal prosecution group, serving municipalities throughout Minnesota. Bannick is the lead attorney in the labor & employment as well as a litigator in the business and individual law groups.