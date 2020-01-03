Bar Buzz: Barrett joins county attorney’s office

Research shows the benefits of having a dog working with individuals in a courthouse, courtroom and or legal office and that a dog creates a less threatening environment for victims and witnesses, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said recently, announcing the addition of a staff dog.

“Having an emotional support animal like Barrett in our office will provide much needed stress and anxiety-relief to our staff members, as well as the witnesses and victims we work with during cases,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, above with the Golden Doodle, who is now working with a dog trainer and getting used to his new home.