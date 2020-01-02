Tusks, drugs head up list of new laws

Several new laws went into effect on Jan. 1. Here are a few with at least tangential interest to attorneys.

Teeth, tusks, horns

A provision in the 2019 special session’s omnibus environment law prohibits people from purchasing or selling prohibited animal parts, if they know or should have known it is prohibited. That provision, which pertains to intrastate purchases, took effect Jan. 1.

Under the new law, prohibited animal parts are defined, in part, as any part of “a tooth or tusk from any species of elephant, hippopotamus, mammoth, mastodon, walrus, whale or narwhal … whether raw or worked.” It also includes “a horn; piece of horn; or derivative of a horn, such as a powder, of any species of rhinoceros.” Interstate commerce sale or purchase of these items is prohibited by federal law.

Prohibited animal parts now must be forfeited to the state upon conviction and either must be destroyed or given to a nonprofit for educational or scientific purposes. Exceptions apply if the sale is part of permitted law enforcement activity, is part of an antique or of certain kinds of musical instruments, or if it is purchased by an educational or scientific nonprofit.

The prohibitions do not apply to possession of a “cultural artifact” that contains a prohibited animal part.

Pharmacy benefit manager licenses

A new law that went into effect Wednesday increases oversight over pharmacy benefit managers—the organizations that administer prescription drug benefits for health carriers and employers. The new law is intended to improve transparency and serve as a first step in slowing the rapid rise of prescription costs.

Under parts of the law that went into effect Jan. 1, pharmacy benefit managers operating in Minnesota must be licensed by the Department of Commerce. The law allows the state to impose requirements related to network adequacy, ownership interest and transparency. License applications and renewals require payment of fees and evidence of fiscal responsibility.

Pharmacy benefit managers can be fined $5,000 for each day they operate without a license. Additional civil penalties can be imposed for failure to comply with transparency requirements, including annual reports.

Licenses also can be suspended, revoked or placed on probation if the benefits manager commits fraud, fails to pay a license or renewal fee or fails to comply with other requirements.

Controlled substance training

Much of 2019’s legislative response to the opioid crisis went into effect on July 1.

However, one provision effective as of Wednesday compels the boards of Medical Practice, Nursing, Dentistry, Optometry and Podiatric Medicine to require any licensees capable of prescribing controlled substances to receive at least two hours of training.

The training, which focuses on best practices related to prescribing opioids and other controlled substances, must now be part of the licensees’ continuing education requirements.

— Source: House Public Information Services