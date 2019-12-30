Bar Buzz: “No more Crow, no more Crow”

Advocates for a five-year probation cap serenaded the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission before the start of its Dec. 19 meeting, altering the lyrics to “Jingle Bells.” “Stop the prison pipeline, stop the new Jim Crow,” they sang. “No new crime, no new time, let our people go.” In testimony, advocates cited research showing not only that geographic disparities in probation lengths exist from county to county, but that probation becomes increasingly less effective after year five—because people don’t tend to reoffend much after year three.

