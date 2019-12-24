Bar Buzz: Bowman chosen for Tax Court

Jane Bowman has been appointed the Minnesota Tax Court judge, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced on Dec. 17.

Bowman, who was known as Jane Holzer during most of the time she worked as assistant Hennepin County attorney, replaces former Tax Court Judge Tamar Gronvall.

Bowman began working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in 2011. There, she defended the county in Tax Court on property tax matters, sometimes before the state Supreme Court.

She was, for instance, on the team that litigated Macy’s Retail Holdings, Inc. v. Hennepin County (2017). The state Supreme Court there upheld a Tax Court finding, which set the 2008 to 2010 value of the company’s downtown Minneapolis property far closer to the county’s assessment than the company’s.

Altogether, she represented Hennepin County in 10 tax court trials and four Supreme Court appeals. Previously, Bowman worked as supervising attorney for the Housing Preservation Project. She has also served on the board of Project 515, which lobbied legislators for equal recognition of same-sex couples and their families.

Bowman is a 2010 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law and worked as state Senate legislative assistant prior to entering law school. Her term on the Tax Court expires on Jan. 2, 2023.

Gronvall, a former general counsel for the state Commerce Department and who also managed several litigation divisions in the state Attorney General’s office, is now director for the University of Minnesota’s Office of Conflict Resolution. She stepped down from the Tax Court in June, after serving as judge for two years.