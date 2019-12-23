Quantcast
Settlement unenforceable when damages not allocated

By: Barbara L. Jones December 23, 2019

A settlement of damage claims for breach of contract and negligence in the remodeling of King’s Cove Marina in Hastings has collapsed because the insurance coverage isn’t there. That’s the import of a Court of Appeals opinion in King’s Cove Marina v. Lambert Commercial Construction, et al., which set aside a Miller-Shugart settlement as unreasonable as ...

