Bar Buzz: What’s cooking?

In August, 2019, tens of thousands of expensive cooktops manufactured by Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn-Air were recalled because they could turn themselves on, obviously a fire hazard. Consumers were warned to turn off their circuit breakers and contact Whirlpool for a new cooktop. But replacement cooktops have proved to be elusive.

One of the purchasers of a defective $2,786 stove top is retired U.S. District Court Judge James Rosenbaum, who likely is sick of turning off his circuit breaker every night. His requests for attention from the company have gone unheeded.

So Rosenbaum, represented by Gustafson & Gluek, filed a class action in federal court seeking damages, attorney fees and a new cooktop.

This may take some logistics to litigate. Chief Judge John Tunheim has recused himself and all the other federal judges and magistrate judges in Minnesota. Apparently he didn’t want the case to appear cooked.