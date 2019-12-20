Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Probation cap moves ahead after hot debate
The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission: left to right, facing camera: crime victims’ representative Abby Honold; St. Paul Police Sgt. Salim Omari; former Supreme Court Justice Christopher Dietzen; Washington County Attorney Pete Orput; and Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Larkin. Executive Director Nate Reitz and Chair Kelly Mitchell sit at the head of the table. Backs to camera, right to left: Commissioner Paul Schnell; Chief State Appellate Public Defender Cathryn Middlebrook; and Valerie Estrada, Hennepin County probations supervisor. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission: left to right, facing camera: crime victims’ representative Abby Honold; St. Paul Police Sgt. Salim Omari; former Supreme Court Justice Christopher Dietzen; Washington County Attorney Pete Orput; and Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Larkin. Executive Director Nate Reitz and Chair Kelly Mitchell sit at the head of the table. Backs to camera, right to left: Commissioner Paul Schnell; Chief State Appellate Public Defender Cathryn Middlebrook; and Valerie Estrada, Hennepin County probations supervisor. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Probation cap moves ahead after hot debate

By: Kevin Featherly December 20, 2019

The final decision was prosaic: The Sentencing Guidelines Commission last week affirmed its Nov. 6 vote to send a five-year probation cap to a Dec. 19 public hearing.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo