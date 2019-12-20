Bar Buzz: Mondale Kitchen to open in January

University of Minnesota Law School students have organized to provide a food pantry at Mondale Hall. Mondale Kitchen will provide students with 24/7 access to shelf-stable non-perishables, single-serving ready-to-eat foods, and fresh produce.

“We heard anecdotally from students that they sometimes don’t have access to food, and it’s a struggle to rely on leftover food from events for lunch or dinner. There was also a well-being survey last year in which about 30 percent of students indicated that they do not always have the ability to meet their basic needs, including nutrition,” said Emily Franco, 3L, one of the organizers.

To contribute, check in with the U of M at law.umn.edu in January.