Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Client contests Briggs’ withdrawal
Briggs & Morgan will change its name but keep its legacy and its leadership with Steven Ryan, left, becoming partner in charge of the Minneapolis office and Ann Rainhart becoming chief strategy officer. Robert Hicks, center, is Taft’s chair and managing partner. (Submitted photo: Briggs & Morgan)
Briggs & Morgan will change its name but keep its legacy and its leadership with Steven Ryan, left, becoming partner in charge of the Minneapolis office and Ann Rainhart becoming chief strategy officer. Robert Hicks, center, is Taft’s chair and managing partner. (Submitted photo: Briggs & Morgan)

Client contests Briggs’ withdrawal

By: Barbara L. Jones December 19, 2019

It looks like the Briggs-Taft merger is not quite a done deal as Briggs faces opposition from a client, FurnitureDealer.net.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo