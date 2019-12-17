Bar Buzz: Limmer schedules two pre-session gun hearings

Gun safety will finally get heard in a Republican Senate committee on Dec. 19. But it won’t be exactly what Democrats have been clamoring for.

When the Senate Judiciary committee meets on Thursday at 9 a.m., it will not hear about red-flag laws or universal background checks, the two pieces of legislation that have gained the most momentum in the DFL-led House.

Instead, the committee’s chair, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, says nonpartisan staff will review current statutes to determine whether the problems Democrats want to act on can be solved by enforcement of existing law.

He wonders, for example, whether a current law that permits 72-hour holds for people in mental health crisis might be expanded, as a substitute for a red-flag bill.

Limmer said there already are laws that permit courts to seize guns at the time a restraining order is issued — a primary objective of red-flag laws — but it is little used. “The courts don’t have a very big record of ever, ever doing it since that law was written,” he said.

“So we’re going to go in-depth to see just what kind of laws Minnesota really has, before we react in an overtly emotional manner on one or two high-profile proposals,” Limmer said.

No public testimony will be taken at the Dec. 19 hearing, Limmer said.

Ideas for new legislation — from senators on both sides of the aisle — will get aired during a second pre-session Judiciary Committee hearing, this one scheduled for Jan. 21. Like the December meeting, it will be information-only and no votes will be taken.

“This is the kind of ramp-up to educate ourselves on the issue,” Limmer said. “I don’t want the whole session to revolve around just firearms because we’ve just got too much to do. It’ll just be another assignment on the pile that we have to go through this year.”