Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Refusal to fill prescription leads to court battle
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Refusal to fill prescription leads to court battle

By: Barbara L. Jones December 16, 2019

In what appears to be the first lawsuit of its kind in the state, Andrea Anderson of McGregor, Minnesota, has sued two pharmacies for sex discrimination.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo