Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Roberts’ ‘swing’ vote has impact here
Chief Justice John Robert’s move to the middle has been perceptible, even as recently as a few weeks ago. (File photo: Bloomberg News)
Chief Justice John Robert’s move to the middle has been perceptible, even as recently as a few weeks ago. (File photo: Bloomberg News)

Perspectives: Roberts’ ‘swing’ vote has impact here

By: Marshall H. Tanick December 16, 2019

It turns out that both prognostications may prove prescient; the two trends may impact the law in general and here in Minnesota, too.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo