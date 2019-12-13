Bar Buzz: The ball’s in Saul Ewing’s court

This may be one of the best New Year’s resolutions ever: Resolved to launch a new sports and entertainment practice to serve existing clients including the Vikings, Timberwolves and International Speedway Corporation. Emulate successful ventures such as client International Speedway Corporation’s merger with NASCAR holdings, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NASCAR.

That’s what Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr is up to and it intends to cover the field. “Our multi-disciplinary Sports and Entertainment team includes attorneys from our Corporate, Private Equity/Venture Capital, Real Estate, Higher Education, and Litigation practices, with some niche experience in areas such as anti-money laundering that pertains to gambling operations and Title IX implications relative to universities’ sports and esports teams that help expand our industry breadth and enhance our client service,” says practice chair Al Coleman.