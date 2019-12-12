Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Good cop/bad cop, family squabble, un-tax or spend
Attorney General William Barr, center, arrives Nov. 21 at a roundtable with members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at the Cleveland Police Department’s Third District station. Following Barr is Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. (AP photo)
Attorney General William Barr, center, arrives Nov. 21 at a roundtable with members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at the Cleveland Police Department’s Third District station. Following Barr is Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. (AP photo)

Capitol Retort: Good cop/bad cop, family squabble, un-tax or spend

By: Kevin Featherly December 12, 2019

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo