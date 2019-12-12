Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / A judicial history buff’s paradise
Hennepin County District Court Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson stands near a display in the court history museum that she has been trying to get off the ground for three years. The judge is a major history buff. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Hennepin County District Court Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson stands near a display in the court history museum that she has been trying to get off the ground for three years. The judge is a major history buff. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

A judicial history buff’s paradise

By: Kevin Featherly December 12, 2019

Hennepin County museum outlines court’s evolution, key trials.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo