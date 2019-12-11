Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court revives Duluth zoning dispute over lake views
According to the Supreme Court, neighbors opposed a zoning variance for a new house because it would obstruct their view of Lake Superior. (AP file photo)
According to the Supreme Court, neighbors opposed a zoning variance for a new house because it would obstruct their view of Lake Superior. (AP file photo)

Supreme Court revives Duluth zoning dispute over lake views

By: Barbara L. Jones December 11, 2019

The dispute between neighbors over their Lake Superior views is headed back to District Court with all necessary parties included.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo