Bar Buzz: Bench vacancy

A judgeship has opened in Clearwater County, where 9th District Court Judge Paul E. Rasmussen is retiring.

Rasmussen, a former Clearwater County attorney, has served on the bench since 1992 and was elected five times. He was granted disability retirement on Oct. 31, according to the Judicial Branch’s website.

Whoever fills the post will chamber at Warren, Minnesota, in Marshall County.

Anyone interested in applying may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, judicial appointments coordinator, via email at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should be submitted with the application.

For inquiries concerning the application process, contact Dennis at his email address or by phone at 651-201-3433.

Application materials for the opening are due by close of business on Dec. 20 and should be addressed to Commission Chair Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.