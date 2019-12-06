Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling: Code doesn’t bar debtor from bad-faith act
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court is based in the massive Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in St. Louis, pictured, although it occasionally holds hearings in the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in downtown St. Paul or at law schools in the Twin Cities. (File photo: Bloomberg News)
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court is based in the massive Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in St. Louis, pictured, although it occasionally holds hearings in the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in downtown St. Paul or at law schools in the Twin Cities. (File photo: Bloomberg News)

Ruling: Code doesn’t bar debtor from bad-faith act

By: Kevin Featherly December 6, 2019

The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the U.S. bankruptcy code does not bar a debtor—in this case, an attorney—from acting in bad faith.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo