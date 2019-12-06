Bar Buzz: Court administrators lauded by peers

Four Minnesota Judicial Branch employees from across Minnesota were honored for their professional talents at the recent Minnesota Association for Court Management (MACM) conference.

Monica Tschumper, Wright County court administrator, received the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to the community and courts and also leadership by improving the administration of justice and delivery of public service.

Angie Hutchins, deputy district administrator in the 3rd Judicial District, was named a Champion of Change for increasing efficiencies and productivity in the workplace.

Gena Jones, a court administrative manager for Washington County was named the Coach/Mentor of the Year of Washington County District Court.

Sharon Schubert of Kanabec County District Court was presented the 2019 Lifetime Achievement award. She has worked for the judicial branch for 37 years.