Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Appeals court orders refunds to Prince estate
Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards on May 19, 2013, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP file photo)
Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards on May 19, 2013, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP file photo)

Appeals court orders refunds to Prince estate

By: Barbara L. Jones December 4, 2019

In an opinion written by Judge Denise Reilly, the court affirmed in part and reversed in part a District Court order that directed the refund of millions of dollars in commissions to the estate.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo