Home / People and Practices / People and Practices: Dec. 2, 2019
People and Practices recognizes new hires and promotions. Submissions are encouraged.

People and Practices: Dec. 2, 2019

Luke Wolf

Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Luke Wolf as a litigation associate in the firm’s Minneapolis office. Wolf completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School. He most recently served as a clerk in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and his experience also includes a stint as a law clerk with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jon Septer

Joshua Hencik

Maslon LLP is pleased to announce the addition of attorneys Jon Septer to the law firm’s Real Estate group and Joshua Hencik to the firm’s Corporate & Securities Group.

Septer represents owners, investors, lenders, and closely held businesses in connection with all phases of the commercial and agricultural real estate life cycle. Septer also has extensive experience in the agribusiness and manufactured housing industries.

Hencik advises clients on a broad range of corporate and financial transactions. He helps clients with mergers and acquisitions by conducting due diligence, negotiating terms that fit the client’s needs, and drafting documents for business transactions.

Christopher Nelson

Eckberg Lammers announces the addition of Christopher Nelson to the Municipal Law group. In his new role, Nelson will serve as one of Eckberg Lammers’ lead civil municipal attorneys.

Joshua A. Hasko

Messerli Kramer announced that Joshua A. Hasko has been elected president of the firm, succeeding John Lang who previously served in the role. Hasko has been an active member of the firm’s board of directors and served as chair of the Business Litigation Department.

Briggs and Morgan welcomed associates Cameron Bliss, Leanna Longley, and Sam Louwagie. All previously worked with Briggs and Morgan as summer associates and were sworn in to practice in Minnesota on October 25.  Bliss is an associate in the firm’s Business Litigation section, Longley is in the Corporate and Business Law section and Louwagie is in the Employment, Benefits and Labor Section.

Nancy S. Anton

Attorney Nancy S. Anton has joined Fredrikson & Byron in the Employment & Labor Group. Anton has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on employment laws in the workplace.

Lindsay Jones

Merchant & Gould welcomes Lindsay Jones, associate, who joined the firm’s Trademark Practice Group. Jones earned her J.D. from University of Minnesota Law School.

Brian Peltier

Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. recently announced the addition of attorney Brian Peltier to their Duluth office. Peltier graduated cum laude from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and joins the firm as an associate in the Public Finance Practice Group.

Kayla C. Hoel

Attorney Kayla C. Hoel has joined Fredrikson & Byron in the Immigration Group. Hoel advises clients navigating the complexities of Immigration law. Hoel’s practice includes employment, family and humanitarian based immigration. Hoel has experience working with both corporate and individual clients managing the complexities of the U.S. immigration system.

Lukas S. Boehning

Tash S. Bottum

Olivia E. Cares

Rachel Leitschuck Dougherty

Erin M. Edgerton

Jacob D. Levine

Charles J. Urena

 

 

Fredrikson & Byron announces the addition of seven associates to the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Lukas S. Boehning is an associate in the Employment & Labor Group. Tash S. Bottum is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Olivia E. Cares is an associate in the Energy Group. Rachel Leitschuck Dougherty is an associate in the Litigation Group. Erin M. Edgerton is an associate in the Employment & Labor Group. Jacob D. Levine is an associate in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Charles J. Urena is an associate in the Energy Group.

David M. Streier

Attorney David M. Streier has joined Fredrikson & Byron’s EnergyReal Estate and Renewable Energy Groups. Streier combines his experience in the energy and real estate industries to serve commercial, industrial and energy clients.

