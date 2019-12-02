Minnesota Lawyer’s Attorneys of the Year 2019

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2019 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make our profession vibrant. Please plan to join us on Feb. 6 as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.
Groups
Aida Al-Kadi v. Ramsey County et al.
Caitlinrose Fisher, Ginny McCalmont, David Wallace-Jackson, Greene Espel; Ellen Longfellow, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR); Brittany Resch, Gustafson Gluek
Blackwell Burke Bair Hugger Team
Jerry Blackwell*, Benjamin W. Hulse, Mary S. Young, Corey L. Gordon, and Deborah E. Lewis; special counsel, Monica L. Davies and Micah L. Hines; associates Charmaine K. Harris, Ted Hartman, Vinita Banthia, and Amarachi Ihejirika, Blackwell Burke
Leonard Pozner/Sandy Hook Defamation Case
Jake Zimmerman, Zimmerman Law Firm; Genevieve Zimmerman, Meshbesher & Spence
LGBTQ+ Asylum Matters
Thomas Pack, Judah Druck, Maslon LLP; Hillary Taylor, Assistant Attorney General
Lor Ler Kaw, Lor Ler Hok Koh, Mary Jane Summerville and George Thawmoo v. ISD #625
Aron Frakes, Christopher Pham, Anu Sreekantha, Marie Williams, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A
Minnesota Attorney General’s Office Prosecution of Minnesota School Business/Globe University for Fraud
Keala Ede, Al Gilbert, Kathryn Landrum, Thomas Madison, Jason Pleggenkuhle, Kirsi Poupore, Adam Welle, Nicole Kerns, Eric Miller, Linda Sterling Giulia Palumbo, Office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Minnesota Prisoner Hepatitis C Litigation
Katie Crosby Lehman, Michael V. Ciresi*, Ester O. Agbaje, Ciresi Conlin; Andrew H Mohring, Federal Public Defender; Peter J. Nickitas, Peter J. Nickitas Law Office; C. Peter Erlinder
Portz et. al. v. St. Cloud State University
Donald Chance Mark Jr*, Tyler Brimmer, Fafinski Mark & Johnson; Sharon Van Dyck*, Van Dyck Law Firm
Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative and Juvenile Justice Reform Leaders
John Choi*, Ann Ploetz, Kate Richtman, Ramsey County Attorney’s Office; Jim Fleming*, Sharon Thompson Carter, Amanda Weitekamp, Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office
Two Partners
Jacob Campion – Office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Janine Kimble – Office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Amie E. Penny Sayler – Bassford Remele, P.A.
Jessica L. Kometz – Bassford Remele, P.A.
George W. Soule* – Soule & Stull
Melissa R. Stull – Soule & Stull
Individuals
John Arechigo* – Arechigo & Stokka, PA
Patrick J. Casey – Knutson Casey Law Firm
Sara Karki – Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota
Paula Jossart* – Jossart Law Office
Teresa Lavoie* – Fish & Richardson P.C.
Amy Lawler – Minnesota Office of the Appellate Public Defender
Nick May – Fabian May & Anderson
Nicole Moen – Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Clark Opdahl – Henson Efron
Stephen Safranski – Robins Kaplan LLP
Jon Schmidt* – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Stacey Slaughter* – Robins Kaplan LLP
Amy Sweasy – Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Marshall Tanick – Meyer Njus Tanick
Eva Wailes – Wilson Law Group
Outstanding Service to the Profession
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joan N. Erickson – District of Minnesota
Magistrate Judge Steven E. Rau – posthumous
Judge Peter M. Reyes* – Minnesota Court of Appeals
*Circle of Excellence