Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling questions use of a ‘split-day plan’
Randi Winter
Randi Winter

Ruling questions use of a ‘split-day plan’

By: Minnesota Lawyer, Randi Winter November 30, 2019

A recent Minnesota Supreme Court opinion demonstrates why employers should proceed with caution if they are considering whether to implement “split-day plans.”

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo