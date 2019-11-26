Bar Buzz: Spot opens on 3rd District bench

The 3rd Judicial District has a judgeship opening, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced Thursday.

The vacancy will occur with the pending retirement of Rice County District Court Judge John T. Cajacob. The new judge will chamber in Faribault.

Cajacob, a long-time former Faribault solo practice attorney, was a 2010 appointee of former Gov. Tim Pawlenty. He was elected twice, in 2012 and 2018.

The application process is open for the vacancy. Those interested in applying can contact Carl Dennis, Judicial Appointments Coordinator, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application.

Application materials are due by close of business on Thursday, Dec. 12 and should be addressed to the Judicial Selection Commissioner Chair Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to for Dec. 30.