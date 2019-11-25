Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Gun issues still alive in D.C. and here, too

Perspectives: Gun issues still alive in D.C. and here, too

By: Marshall H. Tanick November 25, 2019

The inattention at the White House does not mean that the once-lively issue of gun safety is now dead.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo