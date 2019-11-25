Quantcast
Ramsey County District Court Chief Judge John Guthmann speaks Oct. 11, 2017 at a listening session for residents and judges. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Ramsey County District Court Chief Judge John Guthmann speaks Oct. 11, 2017 at a listening session for residents and judges. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Judicial Council wants to expand access to court documents

By: Kevin Featherly November 25, 2019

The electronic document-retrieval system in Minnesota courthouses that allows people to read opinions, complaints, motions and briefs is on “life support.” Or at least that’s how Ramsey County Chief Judge John H. Guthmann phrased it during a Nov. 14 Minnesota Judicial Council meeting. Ann Peterson, the branch’s Strategic Planning and Projects Office project manager, gave a ...

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

