Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bar fight manslaughter conviction upheld
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Bar fight manslaughter conviction upheld

By: Barbara L. Jones November 18, 2019

A punch in the jaw isn’t necessarily lethal, but it was for David Taute when he got into a fight at closing time at a bar in Isle.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo