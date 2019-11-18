Bar Buzz: Reyes, Gislason speak at international congress

Court of Appeals Judge Peter M. Reyes Jr. and attorney Barbara J. Gislason presented papers at the 63rd Congress of the Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA) in Luxembourg on Nov. 8. Gislason’s paper is titled “Health Science, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Legal Frameworks: What is the Future?” and Reyes’ presentation is titled “Can I Accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Medicine Without the Court Summons? Navigating the Intersection of Medical Innovations, Liability Claims, and Intellectual Property.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32.