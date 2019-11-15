Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Reasonable search or breach of privilege?
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Reasonable search or breach of privilege?

By: Barbara L. Jones November 15, 2019

When attorney Andy Birrell appeared in Judge Shawn M. Moynihan’s courtroom on Feb. 26, 2019, he was trying to “stop the bleeding” from a search warrant executed against his client.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo