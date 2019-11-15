Quantcast
Recent News
Home / People and Practices / People and Practices: Nov. 15, 2019
handshake_gander_shutterstock_161546201

People and Practices: Nov. 15, 2019

Lon R. Leavitt

Lon R. Leavitt

Halunen Law announced Lon R. Leavitt has joined the firm’s False Claims Act practice group as a partner. An experienced former assistant U.S. attorney, Leavitt has deep expertise with the False Claims Act. He has handled dozens of investigations and cases that collectively returned tens of millions of dollars to the United States government.

Leavitt served for 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Arizona, where he managed False Claims Act investigations and litigation on behalf of the federal government in a wide range of fields, including health care, defense and education. For nearly 10 years, Leavitt also served as the affirmative civil enforcement coordinator and the civil health care fraud coordinator for the District of Arizona. Before serving as a federal prosecutor in Arizona, Leavitt served as a special assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Nevada.

Leavitt will be based in Halunen Law’s new Phoenix office.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo