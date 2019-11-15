People and Practices: Nov. 15, 2019

Halunen Law announced Lon R. Leavitt has joined the firm’s False Claims Act practice group as a partner. An experienced former assistant U.S. attorney, Leavitt has deep expertise with the False Claims Act. He has handled dozens of investigations and cases that collectively returned tens of millions of dollars to the United States government.

Leavitt served for 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Arizona, where he managed False Claims Act investigations and litigation on behalf of the federal government in a wide range of fields, including health care, defense and education. For nearly 10 years, Leavitt also served as the affirmative civil enforcement coordinator and the civil health care fraud coordinator for the District of Arizona. Before serving as a federal prosecutor in Arizona, Leavitt served as a special assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Nevada.

Leavitt will be based in Halunen Law’s new Phoenix office.