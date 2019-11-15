Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: MABL honors Bransford and Choi
Judge Tanya Bransford, John Choi
Judge Tanya Bransford, John Choi

Bar Buzz: MABL honors Bransford and Choi

At its annual gala Nov. 9, the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers presented its President’s Award to Judge Tanya Bransford and its Profiles in Courage Award to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

Bransford has been on the Hennepin County District Court bench since 1994, serving as the presiding Juvenile Court judge in 2006-2008.  As the presiding judge, she led the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. She is a founding member of MABL and serves on the Judicial Selection Committee.

Choi has initiated innovative approaches to holding abusers accountable in domestic violence and sex trafficking, and is undertaking a similar approach in sexual assault. In 2016, Choi prosecuted police officer Jeronimo Yanez for the killing of Philandro Castile and also led a prosecution team against the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo