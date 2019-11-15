Bar Buzz: MABL honors Bransford and Choi

At its annual gala Nov. 9, the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers presented its President’s Award to Judge Tanya Bransford and its Profiles in Courage Award to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

Bransford has been on the Hennepin County District Court bench since 1994, serving as the presiding Juvenile Court judge in 2006-2008. As the presiding judge, she led the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. She is a founding member of MABL and serves on the Judicial Selection Committee.

Choi has initiated innovative approaches to holding abusers accountable in domestic violence and sex trafficking, and is undertaking a similar approach in sexual assault. In 2016, Choi prosecuted police officer Jeronimo Yanez for the killing of Philandro Castile and also led a prosecution team against the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.