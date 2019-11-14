Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: On probation, hotter than guns, AI overlords
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Capitol Retort: On probation, hotter than guns, AI overlords

By: Kevin Featherly November 14, 2019

Controversy surrounds the state Sentencing Guidelines Commission’s 6-5 vote to preliminarily approve a five-year cap on probation terms for many felons. Are you OK with an unelected board making such momentous reforms?

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo