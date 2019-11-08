Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Lawyers help Sandy Hook dad prevail
Genevieve and Jacob Zimmerman, shown in the office of Meshbesher & Spence in Minneapolis, represented Leonard Pozner in his defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorist James Fetzer. (Photo: Bill Klotz)
Genevieve and Jacob Zimmerman, shown in the office of Meshbesher & Spence in Minneapolis, represented Leonard Pozner in his defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorist James Fetzer. (Photo: Bill Klotz)

Lawyers help Sandy Hook dad prevail

By: Barbara L. Jones November 8, 2019

Defamation defendant accused him of faking son’s death certificate.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo