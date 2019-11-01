Quantcast
Human Rights signs amicus brief in pay-data suit

By: Kevin Featherly November 1, 2019

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has signed on as an amicus to oppose the Trump administration’s appeal of a lawsuit over demographic pay data.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

