Gray Plant Mooty will merge with Lathrop Gage

Minneapolis will see another familiar law firm name mutate in the coming weeks as Gray Plant Mooty will combine with the Kansas City, Missouri, law firm of Lathrop Gage on Jan. 1.

The new firm will be called Lathrop GPM and will have about 400 attorneys in 14 offices. Minneapolis and Kansas City will be the two largest.

Gray Plant Mooty was formed in 1866 by Charles Woods. It joined with Harstad and Rainbow in 1990 and with Hall & Byers in 2002. The law firm that brought us Southdale is known for its franchise practice.

Lathrop Gage was founded in 1873.

A press release issued by the firms on Oct. 31 said, “Lathrop Gage’s clients will gain access to Gray Plant Mooty’s globally recognized franchise team, as well as its award-winning health law, higher education, mergers and acquisitions, and nonprofit practices. Gray Plant Mooty’s clients will benefit from Lathrop Gage’s extensive experience in life sciences patent prosecution, insurance recovery, tax credits, environmental law , tort litigation, and energy. The combination will also create a deeper bench of talent in corporate, labor and employment, business litigation, and trusts and estates.”

Lathrop Gage managing partner Cameron Garrison will serve as Lathrop GPM’s managing partner and chair of the Executive Committee. Gray Plant Mooty managing officer Michael Sullivan will serve as the partner-in-charge of the Minneapolis office, as well as a member of the Executive Committee leading the integration efforts. The 13-member Lathrop GPM Executive Committee will have partners from each legacy firm.

It has been only two months since Briggs and Morgan announced its merger with Taft Stettinius & Hollister, a law firm from Indianapolis, which sent a ripple through the legal community. Prior to Briggs’s move, Minnesota has seen several other legal mergers and acquisitions.

That’s a good thing, Sullivan said in an email to Minnesota Lawyer. “Personally and professionally, I approach change as positive and necessary. This change is exciting. We focus on our clients and their needs, and through this combination, we will be able to offer them an expanded and diverse platform and greater depth of expertise. Our clients will continue to benefit from our strong Midwest presence as well as the added benefit of an expanded national reach — from coast to coast and several financial centers.

“While neither firm had to do this, we both have aggressive growth strategies, and felt that in the industry, it was important to do in order to remain competitive and adapt to the new legal and business environment. Again, our ultimate focus was on serving our clients and helping them achieve their goals.”

